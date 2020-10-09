Battery doping for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

October 2020 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been released. This update focused on battery life and camera quality. This model, which got 130 points from DxOMark’s photo test, got 101 points from the video test.

DxOMark gave the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 121 points overall. Many people were disappointed. Samsung announced that with its new update, it both eliminated the deficiencies in the camera and extended the charging life.

How is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra October 2020 update?

It was announced that the new software prepared by the South Korean technology giant was presented to the users with the label “N98xxXXU1ATJ1”. This update, experienced by users currently living in Germany, is expected to be delivered to users in other countries in a short time.

The dark mode accompanying the cameras of this smartphone, which was previously powered by the security patch prepared for this month, sometimes did not work. It has been reported that this problem has been eliminated.

In addition to these, the problem of inability to focus seen in cameras will no longer bother users. Samsung said the cameras on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are now stable.

How effectively the charging life has been improved is not yet known. To download this update, simply follow this path: Settings> Software update.

The features of the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are as follows: 108 Megapixel front camera (f / 1.8), 12 Megapixel secondary camera (f / 3.0), 12 Megapixel extra wide angle camera (f / 2.2) and 10 Megapixel front camera ( f.2.2). Finally, this model has a 4,500 mAh battery.

What do you think of this smartphone?



