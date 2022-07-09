Batman’s Original Plan to Defeat the Joker Turns His “don’t kill” Rule into a Joke

Throughout their shared history in the DC Comics entourage, Batman and the Joker have engaged in countless battles, but still haven’t come close to finally defeating each other, and Batman’s “don’t kill” rule is the main reason for the ongoing conflict. However, during one of Batman’s first battles with the Joker, he came up with a plan to defeat the Clown Prince of the underworld once and for all without resorting to killing the villain, although the specifics of Batman’s plan may have made the murder more dangerous. a humane option.

The Joker is Batman’s sworn enemy, as he embodies everything that Batman effortlessly tries to stop. While Batman is a dark, tough, authoritative figure who uses fear to keep criminals in check, the Joker is a bright, flamboyant agent of chaos who uses comedy to make his villainous actions much more interesting. The Joker is the complete opposite of Batman in every conceivable way. The Joker is desperately trying to corrupt the Dark Knight and prove to him that in fact they are not opposites at all, but the same thing. After their third meeting, the Joker almost unwittingly succeeds in this sinister mission long before he has shown such great interest in Batman at all.

In “Batman #2” by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, Batman and Robin are amazed to learn that the Joker is alive after apparently being killed by his own blade in the previous issue. In Batman #1, Batman managed to lock up the Joker in their first story together, but by the end of the issue, the Joker had escaped only to create more problems than before. During his second attack on Gotham, the Joker is defeated after he accidentally stabbed himself in the chest during a battle with the Dark Knight and received a wound that Batman thought killed him, but in fact just put the Joker in the hospital. After the Joker has proven that prison is not an option for him (since he will apparently just escape like the first time), Batman comes up with another alternative to kill the Joker without killing him. When Robin asks Batman what the plan is, Batman explains, “My plan is to kidnap the Joker from the hospital before he becomes strong and cunning enough to slip out of the hands of the police. Then we will take him to a well-known brain specialist for surgery so that he can be cured and turned into a valuable citizen.”

Batman’s decision for the Joker is nothing short of a human rights atrocity. To make the Joker tolerable in society, Batman plans to give him illegal brain surgery against the Joker’s will — a process that is too similar to lobotomy. Not only that, but at that moment the Joker was in police custody, recovering in hospital, and did not commit any other crimes for which he was not currently paying. Upon hearing that the Joker is alive, Batman concocts a plot to actually give him a lobotomy against his will, which for the Joker is a fate worse than death.

Batman’s moral rules don’t allow him to kill any of his villains, especially the ones he hates the most, but these rules don’t seem to say anything about the moral quandaries involved in cutting out someone’s brain and changing them forever just so they match reality. the public standard is to be a “valuable citizen.” Batman’s plan borders on villainy, as he wanted to steal the Joker from police custody while he was being punished based on the perimeters of the law, and change him as he saw fit outside the law. supervision. This proves that Batman’s original plan to defeat the Joker turns his “don’t kill” rule into an absolute joke.