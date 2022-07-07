Batman’s New Villain Failsafe Is Officially Unveiled by DC Comics

Warning! Spoilers for Batman # 125 from DC Comics

DC Comics has revealed Failsafe, a new Batman villain who appears to be rising up to stop the Dark Knight after being accused of murder. In Batman #125 Failsafe, a robot described as Batman’s Doomsday is activated after the Penguin blames the hero for his death. Unfortunately, it seems that Failsafe is triggered by the belief that Batman has become evil, which will undoubtedly cause him problems in the future.

Chip Zdarki and Jorge Jimenez’s new run on Batman has begun, as the hero defends Gotham City without his considerable fortune. In the debut issue, the Dark Knight learns that the Penguin is killing millionaires in response to how he was treated when he joined a prestigious club himself. However, when Batman hides at the gala, and the Penguin (disguised as Clay Face) attacks, Robin almost dies after being shot, which leads him straight to the supervillain. As soon as he finds the villain, the Penguin accuses Batman of his own murder, which subsequently causes the activation of a robot in the Bat Cave named Failsafe.

Related: “Batman Beyond” and the main DC universe were connected by one villain

The Batman #125 comic strip by Chip Zdarski, Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega, Tomeu Mori and Luis Guerrero from DC Comics begins with memories of Alfred Pennyworth in the Bat Cave. He is warned by an audible signal, which he turns off using the remote control. By the end of the issue, readers will find out what caused the beep, as the revealed Failsafe goes online these days after the Penguin accuses Batman of murder. Failsafe has a fully robotic form with a red glowing chest and wires and cables attached to its body.

Although there aren’t many details about what Failsafe is or how the robot came to be, it looks like it’s fault tolerance against Batman if he ever breaks down. Since the public believes he killed the Penguin, perhaps Failsafe was activated to destroy the Dark Knight. However, the question remains, who created Failsafe and how deadly is the new Batman villain? Given that Zdarski described Failsafe as a “Doomsday-level threat” to Batman, who can match him step by step in battle, he will pose a real threat to the DC Comics hero.

Batman has already had enough problems after he lost his fortune, saw Tim Drake almost die, and was accused of killing a Penguin. But his mission to protect Gotham City becomes even more difficult with the exposure of Failsafe. Will he be able to stop the villain, to the creation of which he could have had a hand? Failsafe debuts in DC Comics’ Batman #125, which is now on sale in comic book stores and online stores.