Batman’s First Costume Proves Why Daredevil Is the Best Hero

One of the most long—standing comparisons of superheroes among fans is Batman vs. Daredevil, as both are brooding hooded ninjas of the night who refuse to kill and instead use their fists to administer brutal justice to those who commit atrocities in their lives. cities. Given the similarities, fans can’t help but argue about which hero is the better of the two — not stronger or more experienced, and who better deserved his superhero title. After studying their past, it becomes clear that Daredevil is the best hero, and the first Batman costume proves it.

Bruce Wayne began his journey as Batman after his parents were shot right in front of his eyes in the darkest corner of Gotham City. When he grew up, Bruce used the wealth left to him by his parents to travel the world and learn all the martial arts known to man. Matt Murdoch had a similar evolution as a hero who lost his father at a young age with the added tragedy of losing his sight. After completing his training with his teacher Stick, during this time Matt mastered his fighting style, and also learned to control his heightened senses, Murdock took to the streets of Hell’s Kitchen and began to establish himself as a symbol of fear in the world. the hearts of criminals, as Batman did in Gotham City.

In Batman Annual 2022 #1 by Ed Brisson and John Timms, fans can take a look at the original Batman costume that he wore when he first became a vigilante, and which did not yet have bat symbols on it. In fact, it was just a black hoodie and pants with black gloves and a black mask around the eyes. The appearance of the costume immediately resembles the black suit of the first generation of Daredevil, which was introduced in “Daredevil: A Man without Fear” by Frank Miller and John Romita Jr. Daredevil’s first costume was basically the same as Batman’s, a black long-sleeve shirt and dark pants. and a black mask over his eyes.

The similarity not only in their respective origin stories, but also in their first-generation costumes is incredibly important in the debate over which of them is the best hero, as it establishes how long they both were remarkably similar before their heroic journeys diverged. Both lost their parents, both studied martial arts, and both started their vigilante lifestyle in low-tech suits that did no more good than hiding their identity. From that moment on, however, Daredevil proves that he is better by continuing the path he paved for himself at a young age, while Batman abandoned this similar path and relied heavily on his privileges. To become a more effective superhero, Bruce Wayne embezzles money from his own company, which successfully operates without his presence, and invests this money in his vigilante lifestyle. Meanwhile, Matt Murdoch can run a successful law firm that absolutely requires his presence, and relies only on the skills he acquired in the early days of his heroic journey, rather than donning a high-tech suit like Batman.

Having neither fortune nor eyesight, Daredevil became as experienced as Batman, and also built a successful career as a lawyer. On the contrary, Batman built his skills just like Daredevil, but then he returned to his wealth, while Daredevil continued to build himself out of nothing. Batman’s first costume proves why Daredevil is the best hero, as it represents the last time they were on level playing fields as makeshift heroes before Batman plunged into his wealth for the rest of his career, while Daredevil remained a hero who is just as skilled as Batman, but without its resources, which makes it much more impressive.