Batman will fight the Spanish conquistadors in the new HBO Max movie

A new version of the brooding DC hero arrives in ancient Mexico in the upcoming animated film Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios. The momentum of the Caped Crusader franchise has reached new heights thanks to Batman’s huge box office and streaming figures this year, which has inspired Warner Bros. the confidence to invest in exciting new iterations of a legendary character. WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has capitalized on the growing fandom by giving viewers access to its extensive Batman catalog in anticipation of planned Batman sequels, including many full-length animated films.

HBO Max Latin America will add Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires) from Warner Bros. to the library of animated films about Batman on the platform. Animation and DC. The story will focus on Yowally Coatl, a young Aztec boy who must follow a dark path. When the Spanish conquistadors kill his father, Yowally manages the temple of the bat god Cinakan to become a symbol of revenge and fight the invaders, protecting his king.

It won’t be the first time the Batman franchise has traveled through time, but it will be the first Spanish-language depiction of a superhero on screen. Horacio Garcia Rojas (“Narco: Mexico”) will voice Youally under the direction of Juan Mesa-Leon (“Harley Quinn”, “Rick and Morty”). Producers Aaron D. Berger, Karina Schulze and Fernando De Fuentes will work with Alejandro Diaz Barriga, a Mesoamerican historian, to create an animated film entirely in Mexico. Mesa-Leon’s experience as a storyboard artist in DC Animated Universe projects and Warner’s commitment to the authenticity of Mesoamerican cinema should make Batman Azteca a unique addition to the franchise.