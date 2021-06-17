Batman: What Is The Correct Order Of The Superhero Movies

Batman is one of the most beloved superheroes in both the comics and the big screen. In cinema, the character has been interpreted in different ways, such as the comic version of Adam West and the dark and Christian Bale. But what is the correct order to watch the Batman movies? Find out now!

1. Batman: The Movie (1966)

This was Batman’s first production on movie screens. The 1966 feature follows the DC hero alongside his partner, Robin, in his fight against various villains, such as Catwoman (Lee Meriwether), Penguin (Burgess Meredith), Riddler (Frank Gorshin) and Cesar Romano’s famous Joker . This version of Adam West is one of the most comical of the character.

2. Batman (1989)

Years later, the bat-man returns to the world of movies with Michael Keaton in the role of the hero. The Tim Burton-directed production was known for winning the Oscar for Best Production Design and featuring one of the greatest Jokers of all time: Jack Nicholson.

3. Batman: The Return (1992)

Tim Burton returns to direct another Batman feature. This time the superhero faces Danny Devito’s Penguin and the evils of Catwoman, played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

In Batman Returns, millionaire Max Shreck (Christopher Walken) wants to manipulate Gotham City, and to do so, the businessman tries to turn Penguin into the city’s mayor.

4. Batman Forever (1995)

With the end of the partnership between Tim Burton and Michael Keaton, Joel Schumacher took over the direction of the next film of the man-bat, which is now played by Val Kilmer.

The biggest highlight of the production is the presentation of the villains Charada (Jim Carrey) and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) to the public at the time. The two team up to discover Batman’s true identity and then kill him. The hero ends up enlisting the help of young Dick Grayson (Chris O’Donnell), the Robin.

5. Batman and Robin (1997)

George Clooney takes on the role of the hero in one of the character’s most criticized features. The dynamic duo Batman and Robin gain another member with the entry of Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone).

The trio team up to face Mr. Cold (Arnold Schwarzenegger), Poison Hera (Uma Thurman) and Bane (Robert Swenson).

6. Batman Begins (2005)

It is with this film that the trilogy of director Christopher Nolan and the Batman of Christian Bale begins. In it, the superhero’s story is recounted from his childhood, the death of his parents and the heavy training to join the League of Shadows, a team that is controlled by his future enemy, Ra’s al Ghul.

Scarecrow is the villain of the production. Politically motivated, he uses psychotic gas to generate frightening hallucinations in his victims.

7. The Dark Knight (2008)

Considered by many to be the bat-man’s best feature, The Dark Knight is well remembered for the iconic performance of Heath Ledger as the Joker. The actor even won a posthumous Oscar for his portrayal.

In addition to the violent villain, the film also follows the transformation of promoter Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) into Two Faces.

8. Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The end of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy shows a pacified Gotham City after the death of Harvey Dent. As the city no longer needs Batman, Bruce Wayne is confined to his mansion.

Gradually, the hero begins to realize that a new threat is about to attack Gotham. Bane (Tom Hardy) is a former member of the League of Shadows and heads to the city to put the evil plans of Ra’s al Ghul (Liam Neeson) into practice.