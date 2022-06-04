Batman: The Worst Part of Every Movie

Batman is considered the greatest detective in the world and one of the best and most popular superheroes of all time. However, despite the fact that Batman has achieved great success in cinema, there is a certain flaw in each of the superhero film adaptations. This may be due to the fact that various directors have over time brought their own style and point of view to the characterization of the Caped Crusader.

Every actor who played Batman/Bruce Wayne also has a special tone, along with a host of villains who have been portrayed by several entertainment actors over the years. Like James Bond or Superman, every version of the iconic character will either be praised or harshly criticized. Here’s the worst part of every Batman movie.

Tim Burton’s Batman Movies

Gothic film director Tim Burton is one of the most visually stylistic directors of his time, especially thanks to such films as “Beetlejuice” and “Sleepy Hollow”. Many hail Batman as one of the best iterations of the character due to the grim portrayal of Gotham City and Michael Keaton’s low-key demeanor as Bruce Wayne (with a quirky sense of humor), as well as making the Dark Knight mysterious. a figure in the film noir. Jack Nicholson’s Joker is also funny and excessive, but the main problem of this film is the imperfect relationship between Bruce and Vicky Vale.

Kim Basinger portrays Vale as an experienced photojournalist who falls in love with Bruce Wayne, and also gradually learns about his secret identity as Batman. Keaton and Basinger provide Bruce and Vail, respectively, with chemistry, but they lack conviction in their relationship because their common interests or what they like about each other don’t develop much. Vail becomes a damsel in distress, which Batman must constantly save from the Joker.

Burton’s even darker sequel, Batman Returns, got bigger and better with the addition of Catwoman and Penguin, bringing Keaton’s Batman into more dangerous and difficult situations. Everything in this sequel is almost perfect, with the exception of Penguin’s henchmen, the Red Triangle Circus Gang. While they are darkly funny and helpful in helping the Penguin during his quest to kill Batman and cause havoc in Gotham, the gang as a whole is a group of caricatures with no clear motive, especially since they suddenly betray the Penguin during the climax of the movie, making it easier for Batman to defeat the Penguin at the end.

Features of Joel Schumacher’s Campy Batman

Of all the Batman films, Schumacher’s two lighter films about the caped Crusader have been the most criticized for moving away from Tim Burton’s Gothic vision and making his own versions mannered and excessive. In Batman Forever, Val Kilmer’s underrated Dark Knight character fought Harvey “Two-Faced” Dent (Tommy Lee Jones) and the Riddler (Jim Carrey). This is Schumacher’s best Batman movie because it shows how every character has a double personality. However, the biggest drawback of this feature is that too much screen time is given to the Riddler, as a result of which Two-Face becomes more of a minor character resembling the clown version of the Joker Nicholson.

Batman and Robin is considered not only the worst Batman movie, but also one of the worst superhero movies ever made. Reworked special effects, banal witticisms of Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and cartoon images of minor characters such as Bane and Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone) — all this led to the failure of the film. Despite all these flaws, the worst part is Mr. Freeze’s henchmen acting so dumb, especially during the lewd scene in which Freeze tries to encourage his band to sing Christmas music. These are weak villains who pose no threat, and their only goal is to easily defeat Batman and Robin.

The Dark Knight Trilogy

After the disastrous Batman and Robin, Christopher Nolan relaunched the story of the Caped Crusader, creating the greatest superhero trilogy of all time. Despite the greatness of this series (Bale’s Batman, memorable characters and formidable villains), there were certain elements in each film that could have been done better. “Batman: The Beginning” is a very good origin story, but the weakest part of this film is the characterization of William Earl (Rutger Hauer).

It is obvious that Earl is a corrupt businessman who knew about the robbery of the microwave emitter (used by Ras al Ghul and his team to release drugs through the Gotham water supply system), thus firing Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman) for asking questions about it, and requesting all the data about the emitter (probably to destroy evidence of its existence, as it was used for evil purposes). However, Earl’s corrupt motives are not fully explained, and he is not given enough screen time to establish why he is a villain (perhaps his dislike of Gotham City, power and greed towards Wayne Enterprises, etc.).