Batman: Suicide Squad Announces Game

Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game, which we have heard a lot of rumors about for a while, has been officially announced. It has been announced that the main details about the game will be given at the DC FanDome event on August 22nd.

Rocksteady, developer of the Batman: Arkham series, announced that he is working on a Suicide Squad game. The company, which did not share detailed information about the game, said the details will be released on August 22 at DC Comics’ digital fan event, DC FanDome.

After Rocksteady’s release of Batman: Arkham Knight, there have been many allegations that he has directed all of his focus to the game Suicide Squad. With this statement made by the company, it was revealed that the players were somewhat right in these claims.

We do not know how a Suicide Squad game is, but if we consider that Batman Arkham Knight is very successful in terms of both graphics and gameplay, we hope that it will be an enjoyable game to play again.

Suicide Squad team against Justice League

In the rumors that emerged last month, it was said that Rocksteady was working on a game called “Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League”, but the name of the game was only published as “Suicide Squad” in the company’s Twitter post. However, the logo is positioned as a cross or target mark over Superman’s head, which shows us that there will be a fight against the Justice League in the game.

Batman: Arkham Knight’s very popular close combat combo can be used very effectively in this game, you may soon encounter a very solid game. Rocksteady has not revealed any new details about the game for now, so we will have to wait for the DC FanDome event on August 22nd. So, do you want to see a Rocksteady signed Suicide Squad game? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section.



