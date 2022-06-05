Batman Returns at 30: Why It Remains One of the Best Batman Movies

While it may not be the best Batman movie of all time, “Batman Returns” has done a lot of good for both DC comics, Batman cinematic films, and cinema in general. Many fans will argue which of Michael Keaton’s roles as Batman is better, but both of them complement each other significantly, and, moreover, thanks to the creative mind of Tim Burton.

30 years later, it’s time to look back at one of the darkest Batman movies, which managed to balance three broken characters in their unbalanced world of Gotham. With a big budget of $80 million, a new cast featuring Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, the returning Keaton and Michael Gough, as well as one of the most popular directors of the time, all expectations can be overstated with a successful implementation.

Tim Burton has been producing many unique films for more than 30 years, and “Batman Returns” demonstrated his talent to capture both a dark and fantasy world that could still be believed in. From the very beginning, fans are treated to a cold and sensual Gotham, as Oswald Cobblepot, also known as Batman’s iconic villain, the Penguin, is born on Christmas Day.

From an artistic point of view, Batman Returns is another success of Burton with the Gothic world created and the use of blue shades to make the viewer feel constantly cold, despite the fact that the film was released on June 19, 1992. The continuous snowfall and snow cover contrast with the dark silhouettes of buildings and the shadows of the characters perfectly reflect the darkness of this Batman era. The only time viewers experience a sense of color and warmth are Christmas references and romantic encounters between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle. In addition, it is through destruction and fire.

Each of the main star’s costumes has a strong emphasis on either black or white: the iconic latex black Catwoman costume and a combination of a black and white Penguin costume. What’s great about Batman Returns is that it takes a risk, and it pays off. While the original 1989 film had dark undertones and brutality, “The Return” and its PG-13 had a lot more Moses references to the murder of the firstborn, sexual innuendos and more direct references from Danny DeVito, as well as the grotesque nature of the Penguin as a whole.

Death is no stranger in this film, where both the main and minor characters get the chop in a variety of destructive ways. There are a lot of falling shots in this movie, but the outstanding moment, of course, should be the attempted murder of Selina Kyle and her transformation into Catwoman. Like a cat with several lives, we see how a once unsuccessful secretary develops both in her right mind and in her personality, getting rid of the bright and colorful hope that she once had, and takes responsibility.

What makes the first half hour of Batman Returns so special is that the main character has already been well documented in Batman 1989. Therefore, time is devoted to the development of stories of new faces, Catwoman, Penguin and Max Shrek. Shrek’s sadistic and greedy personality is mixed with wit and charm in the face of others, which gives great hopes for his potential. It’s actually a pity that despite his influence on both Penguin and Catwoman, he mostly takes a back seat in the second half of the film, only to be used as a mere pawn and victim. His character at the beginning of the film blended well with the overall creepy nature that Gotham presented, as with Jack Nicholson in 1989, but the moment he encounters the rebirth of Selina, his entire progression basically ends.

By comparison, the film captures well the fall of the four characters and how easily Batman descends to the level of Catwoman and Penguin when their broken lives and darkness merge together. While Batman’s villainy has been portrayed much better in films like The Dark Knight, The Return does what it takes to desecrate Batman in order to continue the villains’ storylines. The duo of Catwoman and Penguin is well molded, as they are both connected through Batman and Shrek, but with different desires, goals and objectives. The two are in conflict and continue to deceive each other. This villainous connection was something that Schumacher’s films sorely lacked.

What the film does beautifully with these two villains is that their ups and downs reference their positions from the very beginning. Catwoman goes from being threatened with a stun gun and presumably killed by Shrek to taking this stun gun and using it on the very person who tried to destroy her. The Penguin has a pretty strong opposition to this and is much sadder when he emerges from the sewers and is portrayed as a hero, cannot succeed as mayor, be thwarted by Batman and meet his demise back in the sewers.