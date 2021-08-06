Batman: Jeffrey Wright to Voice Hero in HBO Max Podcast

Batman: HBO Max recently announced that they will be releasing a new podcast, titled Batman: The Audio Adventures. The project will star Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Rosario Isabel Dawson as Catwoman and John Leguizamo as Riddler.

The company’s decision came at a time of investment in the audio industry to retain its audience. According to Joshua Walker, director of strategy at HBO Max, the demand for podcasting came from fans of the company’s productions.

“Our viewers tell us that, more than any other streaming platform, they want to discuss and dissect HBO Max programming with friends and family to extend the emotional experience after an episode ends,” he commented.

“Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, so we’re following their lead by increasing our investment in podcasting, building our successful and award-winning podcast program to deliver even more engaging and thoughtful content.”

Batman: The Audio Adventures will be inspired by the 1960s Batman series, and Batman: The Animated Series. The podcast will be written and directed by Dennis McNicholas, with production by HBO Max, Warner Bros, and DC. The show is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2021, before the arrival of American winter.

Jeffrey Wright: Learn more about the actor who will play Batman in an HBO Max podcast

Jeffrey Wright is an American film producer and actor. He was known for his roles as Belize in Angels in America and as Felix Leiter in two James Bond films, Casino Royale and 007.

Her performance in Angels in America was the winning role at major awards such as the Tony Awards, Golden Globes and Emmys.

Batman: The Audio Adventures will be Wright’s second project into the Batman universe, as the actor is also playing Commissioner Gordon, the bat’s ally, in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman.

