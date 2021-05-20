Batman: J.J.Abrams and Matt Reeves Will Produce New DC Animation

Batman: A new animated series by the superhero Batman will be led by a big trio. J.J.Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm are working on Batman: Caped Crusader, an animation that aims to “re-read” the universe of the Batman.

Abrams is known to have worked in several pop culture franchises, such as Lost, Star Trek and Star Wars, while Reeves is the director behind Batman’s reboot in theaters. But it is the presence of Bruce Timm that makes the expectation really increase. He is one of the co-creators of Batman: The Animated Series, one of the most popular and influential adaptations of the Dark Knight.

Timm also participated in the development of the shared universe of DC animations. He was part of the artistic team of Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond and Justice League Unlimited. However, Batman: Caped Crusader should not be part of this universe.

“The series will be exciting, cinematic and will bring much of Batman’s noir roots, while delving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters,” said Abrams, Reeves and Timm in a joint statement. “We can’t wait to share this new world.”

Warner Bros. also issued a note, emphasizing that the goal is to show how a character over eighty years old can still have new and impactful stories.

“This powerful creative partnership will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue gallery with sophisticated narratives, different characters and intense action sequences, all set in a visually impressive world.”

Batman: Caped Crusader will be produced by Cartoon Network in partnership with HBO Max. So far, there is no release forecast, nor information on whether the animation will be exclusive to Warner’s streaming service.

The studio also released a poster showing the look of the series, showing Batman with pointed ears. The image refers to the original design of the character from 1939. The image also refers to the style already known to the hero presented by Timm.