Batman has the perfect way to fight magical enemies

Warning! Contains spoilers for Batman: The Knight #7!

Despite the lack of superpowers, mystical or otherwise, Batman actually has the perfect way to deal with magical threats. Magic can cause trouble for many DC superheroes, especially Superman is very weak to it. But despite being much weaker than Superman, or perhaps because of that, Batman has a little less of a problem with that.

Batman is well known for his willingness to face any conceivable threat he may face. This can manifest itself in the presence of specific objects or action plans to fight certain enemies (or even allies, as shown in the iconic JLA storyline: The Tower of Babel). But this is mainly due to the intense level of Batman’s training. In his youth, Bruce traveled the world, learning a lot of skills from different masters. This of course includes combat abilities such as martial arts, but also includes more subtle skills such as disguise and detective work.

Batman: Knight #7, written by Chip Zdarski and with art by Carmine Di Giandomenico, shows a young Bruce learning the art of escaping from John Zatarra and his daughter Zatanna. In this apprenticeship, Bruce learns for the first time that magic is real, and although he is initially afraid of the idea, he learns to accept it by fighting the demon Shantose. In their struggle, he realizes that demons are just another type of criminals, and he can apply the knowledge he uses to fight ordinary criminals to fight them. Although he needs to rely on Zatanna and her father to defeat the demon, he can use his combat knowledge to fight it effectively for a while.

The way Bruce learns to deal with magical threats is very different from most of the skills he learns. Instead of learning a specific technique, here he learns a certain mindset that needs to be used in the fight against this type of enemy. This is how he differs from most other heroes. For example, Superman is particularly weak to magic because his powers are ineffective against it. Therefore, if he wants to fight a magical enemy, he will have to use a special strategy or object to counteract the loss of strength. Having no superpowers of his own, Batman has no particular weakness for magic and therefore can fight it like any ordinary enemy. So ironically, Batman’s lack of traditional superpowers, usually seen as one of his weaknesses, is extremely useful for him in this situation.

There are no regular magic users in Batman’s gallery of standard scammers, so he doesn’t encounter magic that often. And when he does, he often enlists the support of magical allies like Zatanna. But Bruce’s paranoia demands that he be prepared for any situation, even one in which he must confront a magical threat alone. Fortunately, Batman’s philosophy allows him not to hesitate when faced with mystical threats, simply treating them like any other criminal.