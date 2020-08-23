Batman game announced on DC FanDome

The wait is over and Warner Bros. Games finally graced us with the official announcement of Gotham Knights this Saturday afternoon (22), during the global event DC Fandome.

According to journalist Jason Schreier, the title would be announced during E3 2020 – with Warner’s debut at the largest game fair in the world – which unfortunately was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Without further ado, check out the trailer for Gotham Knights below:

Batman is dead and the group of heroes consisting of Dick Grayson (Nightwing), Tim Drake (Robin Red), Jason Todd (Red Hood) and Batgirl (Barbara Gordon) will be responsible for defeating the Owls Court, a former criminal organization Gotham formed by the richest.

During the broadcast of today’s DC Fandome event, developer Warner Bros. Games Montreal also revealed 10 minutes of title gameplay. Check out the video below:

The images are from a pre-alpha build of the game, so naturally the project is still far from complete, with its launch announced only for 2021. As it is still in this stage of development, it is notorious that we sometimes had performance drops and minor crashes, especially in the hours when lightning strikes through Gotham.

The video starts with Batgirl Barbara Gordon riding her motorcycle, highlighting the vehicles that can be used in the campaign (which appears to be open world). It was later confirmed that the developers’ emphasis was on allowing the entire game to be played solo or cooperatively with a friend from start to finish.

Although the controls, combat systems and use of gadgets are very similar to what we have already seen in the Arkham franchise, the idea of ​​building blows cooperatively and dividing actions across the scenario between two allies seemed to guarantee a necessary freshness to the formula, culminating in an exciting final battle against Mr. Freeze.

In the video, we see that enemies have a level number, which may imply that the game can address two possible styles: either it is a service game (like The Division and Destiny) or it will be a cooperative campaign with RPG elements.

What did you think of that first look at Gotham Knights? Do you think the game will live up to your expectations? Comment below!



