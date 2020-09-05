Batman: filming continues despite rumors to the contrary

Yesterday it was reported that Robert Pattison was diagnosed with the covid-19, forcing Warner to pause the recording of The Batman again. The Daily Mail later said production would not stop for the next 2 weeks of the star’s recovery. Director Matt Reeves reportedly told the tabloid that he would shoot scenes with Pattinson’s stunt double, leaving the close-ups to be captured on the actor’s return. Apparently, this is not quite true …

According to Variety, which went so far as to report on the continuity of work, team members reportedly denied the Daily Mail, saying they were all quarantined after Pattinson’s positive test for the disease. Only the teams destined to set up the sets continue to work, with the personnel directly involved in the filming awaiting the return after the new shutdown.

Warner did not report on Pattinson’s state of health, not even saying whether he had any symptoms or whether he was asymptomatic. The actor also did not comment after the disclosure of his diagnosis. “We are confident that, with all measures in place, any production will resume filming as soon as it is safe,” said Adrian Wootton, CEO of the British Film Commission. The executive also extolled the commitment of the current UK film crews to respect health guidelines.



