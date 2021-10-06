Batman Dead? Check Out Gotham Knights’ New Teaser For DC Fandome

Batman: All it took was a tweet on the official Gotham Knights account for Batman fans to find clues about the new hero game — which is scheduled for release in 2022.

In early September, new Gotham Knights artwork was released, as was news that more news would arrive at the DC Fandome event in October. But today (6), in the early afternoon, a post on the game’s account raised rumors about its story, involving the death of the Batman. The photo shows just one page of the Gotham Gazette with its bombastic headline: Bruce Wayne is dead. The cause would be the collapse of the mansion.

Yeah… See the post:

As the Knight falls, a new legacy will rise. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/9sielSlhUY — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 6, 2021

In the tweet’s caption, the official account was cryptic: “When the Knight falls, a new legacy rises.” This may be a reference to the team of Batman teammates and pupils, who will be featured in the new game — Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin appeared in that artwork released in September.