Batman confirms the death of the main villain of the District of Columbia (and he is accused)

Warning! Spoilers for Batman # 125 from DC Comics

The Penguin is dead, and Batman is accused of murdering a DC Comics villain. In Batman #125, Oswald Cobblepot’s attempt to destroy Gotham City’s elite ends with the discovery that he is dying of mercury poisoning. When the Dark Knight confronts his old enemy, the Penguin reveals why he pursued billionaires, and committed suicide, presenting the hero as a murderer.

Batman fights the Penguin in the new installment of his ongoing series from Chip Zdarski and Jorge Jimenez. Batman #125 from DC Comics reveals the villain’s dastardly plan to kill anyone in Gotham City with a fortune of more than five million dollars if they don’t give up their money. Although Oswald Cobblepot enjoyed a luxurious life, he believes that he earned his fortune through hard work. Therefore, if his fellow millionaires don’t give up their money, Cobblepot threatens to kill them and their families. However, the Penguin has an even bigger plan, as he blames Batman for his own murder.

In Batman #125 by Chip Zdarski, Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega, Tomeu Mori and Luis Guerrero from DC Comics, Bruce Wayne attends a reception for the wealthy elite of Gotham City, knowing that the Penguin will make this event his next target. However, the Penguin is a Clay Face in disguise, and Batman can only watch in horror as Robin is shot in the ensuing chaos. The Dark Knight finds the real Penguin in the hospital, where the villain discovers that mercury poisoning is killing him. After Cobblepot reveals that he kills millionaires for the way they treated him despite his wealth, he dies by intentionally taking a cyanide pill. Batman tries to give him artificial respiration, but witnesses see what appears to be a hero ending the villain’s life.

Batman soon discovers that the media is promoting the version that “Batman is a killer”. However, despite feeling lost, he tells the Oracle that the Penguin greatly underestimated the potential damage caused, as crime is declining and criminals are afraid that Batman may cross the same line as with the villain. However, Batman does not consider this moment a victory, as he has once again become enemy No. 1 for society.

Penguin’s plan to commit suicide and expose Batman as a killer will eventually focus negative attention on the Dark Knight, but it remains to be seen what the villain’s long-term game is. Damaging Batman’s reputation and forcing Gotham City to view him as an enemy is nothing new, as the hero has survived several attempts to damage his image. But perhaps the Penguin wanted to drive the last thorn into Batman’s public persona before he died. Readers will soon find out if the attempt was successful and if Batman can survive being accused of murdering a DC Comics villain.