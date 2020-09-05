Batman: canceled game has concept art revealed

Even without its great protagonist, the revelation of the game Gotham Knights got a lot of people excited. Batman died in the new game, but it seems that this was not the first decision made by the developers. An artist shared on his Instagram concept art that he created for a Batman project that ended up being canceled. The responsible is Jerad Marantz, who posted incredible concept art from Batman and Tubarão-Rei, confirming that he was hired for the project “a while ago”.

Jared’s resume is respectable: he has worked with Titanfall, Gears of War and several films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, the conceptual arts did not see the light of day and we will probably never know which Batman game was being planned. However, it is hard to imagine what it would be like.

Batman has red eyes, which may suggest that he belongs to the Flashpoint timeline, where Thomas Wayne takes on the hero’s mantle. The fact that we see King Shark is another very interesting fact, since the character appeared as one of the highlights of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and may have been inspired by the art of the canceled game.

Gotham Knights are scheduled for release in 2021, while Suicide Squad will be released in 2022. While we don’t have any new Batman games to play, remember the batman’s adventures in the Arkham series, from the worst to the best.

Concept art reveals canceled Batman game via Voxel



