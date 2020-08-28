Batman: Batmobil’s new leaked images

The production of the new film The Dark Knight returns to filming after the break by Covid and the team is already preparing two units of the Batmobile.

The Batman, the new Dark Knight movie directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, stopped filming at the start of the coronavirus pandemic; Despite this, and having shot only 30% of the total footage, those responsible shared a first and spectacular trailer on the occasion of the DC FanDome. Now, the production is already preparing its return to filming in the United Kingdom; so much so, that new images of two Batmobile units have been leaked at a Cardington airfield.

Test drives of the new Batmobile

Thus, and as can be seen in the images that you can see below, two units of The Batman’s Batmobile have been getting ready, the American muscle clar that we could already see with his first official photographs shared by Matt Reeves and that little later it was shown in detail through a scale model.

On this occasion, several members of the production team have been doing test drives at an airfield in England and preparing two units of the car that are being used for the filming of the film. Apparently, one of these cars equips somewhat smaller rear wheels compared to the standard unit, perhaps to shoot different types of scenes according to the dynamic needs of the same.

On the other hand, you can also see in other photographs already in full driving how one of the cars circulates without the front hood, probably on the occasion of different performance tests before returning to the filming scheduled for the beginning of September, although in this case indoor. Likewise, recent leaks suggest that the production will move to the American city of Chicago for filming exterior scenes.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1,? 0? 1.



