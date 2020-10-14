Batman: Bat-motorcycle detailed in images shot

The production of the new DC film shoots outdoor scenes revealing key aspects of Batman and his motorcycle; clips in motion.

New and numerous photographs continue to arrive from the filming set of The Batman, the new DC Dark Knight movie directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, from the British city of Liverpool. And it is that after the recent sets of images in which we saw its main protagonists with street clothes, now we can enjoy new photographs of both the Bat-suit and the Bat-motorcycle in great detail while shooting various scenes with Batman as the protagonist.

This is what Pattinson’s Batman suit looks like

Thus, and through a new series of photographs taken on the set, we can see in much more detail Batman’s new outfit for his new film, a suit closer to a prototype of what would be the classic appearance of the Dark Knight . And we must not forget that we are facing a Batman in his early years as a masked man, much more visceral and with more improvised accessories and vehicles than what the character in the comics and other movies has used to us.

Together with the specialist who drives the Bat-motorcycle we see what would be Selina Kyle or Catwoman accompanying the vigilante, in some motorcycle scenes that seem to complement those we saw at the beginning of the year and in which the specialist himself fell off the Bat -motorcycle.

Speaking of Batman’s two-wheeled vehicle, thanks to these new photographs we can see in great detail both motorcycles, especially Batman’s, with a much more aggressive and forceful design marked by a huge rear wheel and an engine that seems to enjoy plenty of power.

The Batman is scheduled to premiere on March 4, 2022 after its last delay along with all the next DC releases scheduled for 2021.



