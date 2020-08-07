Batman Arkham studio announces Suicide Squad game

A Suicide Squad game is in development by Rocksteady Studios, a developer known for the Batman Arkham game franchise.

The confirmation came from the company’s social profiles this Friday morning (7), with the release of the first image of the game. There are no details on the release date or platforms yet, but the first information is promised for the DC FanDome, a digital event exclusive to the comic book brand that takes place on August 22, starting at 2 pm (Brasília time).

The first image of the Suicide Squad game was revealed and highlights Super-Man with a target over his head, which looks like the official logo of the game. Some old rumors suggest that the Suicide Squad game will follow the “game as a service” format – adopted by Destiny and the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers. This may mean that it will be fed with new content and will take shape after its launch.

Rocksteady’s Batman Arkham franchise was responsible for bringing superhero games back into the spotlight. The first release was Batman: Arkham Asylum, in 2009, and brought new paradigms to the action genre. Warner Bros. is believed to Montreal is also working on a new Batman game focusing on the secret society The Court of Owls, but there are no confirmations yet.



