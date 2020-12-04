Batman Arkham Knight is updated with two free skins

Rocksteady celebrates Christmas like this, with two new skins for the Dark Knight, the Anime Batman Skin and the Zur in Arrh Batman Skin.

Years have passed since the release of Batman Arkham Knight, but Rocksteady, the studio responsible for the saga, has not completely abandoned it. The developer, currently working on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, has announced that for Christmas, the Dark Knight will return with two new skins. The title will be updated completely free to offer the Anime Batman Skin and the Zur in Arrh Batman Skin.

“You have asked and we could not help but respond with a small gift just in time for the Christmas season,” the study wrote in a tweet. “Starting today, all Batman Arkham City players will be able to access the Zur En Arrh and Anime Batman Skins through a free update.”

The Anime Batman Skin is based on the 2008 shorts that make up the Batman: Gotham Knight anthology. As Polygon indicates, it is taken directly from the Field Test chapter, written by Jordan Goldberg and animated by Bee Train. The second, for its part, appeared a long time ago, in 1958 (Batman, 113), when the superhero travels to the planet Zur En Arrh to fight an alien invasion. There he discovers that in that location he has powers similar to those of Superman.

More skins released this year

Despite the video game’s veteran, Batman Arkham Knight has been updated on specific occasions. In January 2020, Rocksteady released another downloadable content in the style. Thus, the players were able to don the Earth 2 Dark Knight Skin suit, although it was not a new skin, as it was one of the reserve incentives of the Arkham Collection.

After years of silence, Warner Bros unveiled the plans for its main studios. While Rocksteady is developing their Justice League game, Warner Bros. Montreal, authors of Batman: Arkham Origins will publish Gotham Knights, a video game in which some of the heroes will fight against the most dangerous villains in the city.



