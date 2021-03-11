Batman Arkham Knight can be improved on Xbox Series

Microsoft may have let it slip that Batman Arkham Knight will receive enhancements for the Xbox Series X and Series S. In an image released yesterday (10) on the Xbox Wire blog showing the console interface, the Warner game appears marked with enhancements aimed at new generation devices.

The image in question was released to promote the new language tagging that is present in the Microsoft console store. One of the games that appears on the list is Batman Arkham Knight, which bears the seal of availability in the Game Pass and also marking it as a game optimized for the Xbox Series X and S.

Microsoft did not comment on the matter and the image may be illustrative only, with the optimization seal appearing erroneously in the Warner game. However, it is worth mentioning that Batman Arkham Knight is available on the Xbox Game Pass, as shown in the screenshot.

To date, Warner and developer Rocksteady have not revealed optimizations for Batman Arkham Knight on new generation consoles. Launched in 2015 on PC, Xbox One and PS4, the batman game runs via backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.