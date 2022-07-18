Batman Admits To Admiring Tim Drake’s Robin for a Heartbreaking Reason

Attention: there are spoilers ahead for Batman #125!

In the DC universe, it’s mostly understood that Batman doesn’t have much of a personal life, however, he actually admires Tim Drake’s Robin, even though he suspects it’s impossible to keep it.

It’s no secret that Bruce Wayne’s personal life is a complete mess. In fact, he would even claim that he has no personal life at all, as it is basically a means to cover up his activities as Batman. Meanwhile, Tim Drake recently confessed to bisexuality. He is currently dating a former classmate, Bernard Dowd, and their relationship is going well. Now that Damian Wayne is currently away from Gotham, Tim has returned to the role of Robin to help Batman as he takes on a new case.

Link: Even the Bat family Can Tell DC Doesn’t Know What to Do With Tim Drake

In “Batman # 125” by Chip Zdarski and Jorge Jimenez, the Penguin began killing the richest residents of Gotham because of personal hostility. Bruce Wayne attends a party that he suspects will be the Penguin’s next target, while Tim sneaks inside and puts on his Robin gear. While the two get to the party in two different ways, Batman reflects on the fact that Tim has handled his dual identity well. He even applauds him for finding a way to be happy in his personal life while continuing to be Robin, although he also wonders if it is possible to be a “happy soldier” or if the vigilantes of Gotham are doomed to remain alone.

Batman admits that Tim is a good Robin, once again confirming that he considers his buddies soldiers in his war on crime. Despite the fact that Tim makes an attempt, Batman is not sure if Tim’s life can continue. Bruce’s great love ended in tragedy, from death to betrayal, so it is logical that he thinks that the love life of superheroes is doomed. However, there is a deeper truth: working as a Gotham vigilante requires a man to live a double life and — at least if he follows the Batman standard — to be ruthlessly loyal to his cause above all else. These are not traits that allow a person to be at peace or even truly share themselves with another person.

An even more heartbreaking aspect of this revelation is that Bruce doesn’t even consider the possibility for himself. For Bruce, Batman is his real identity. Bruce Wayne is just a mask that he uses to achieve his goals as Batman. So the idea of creating a life for your character Bruce Wayne to make him happy is beyond the realm of possibility. This is doubly true, since just recently he tried to do it with a Catwoman, and in the end she left him at the altar. It’s a sign of Bruce’s love for Tim that he wants his attempt to succeed, but a sign of how damaged Batman himself is that he’s so full of doubts that it’s even possible.