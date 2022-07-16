“Batman 2” can recoup the teaser of the best sequel to “The Dark Knight”

More than a decade after The Dark Knight, Batman 2 may pay off with a sequel to the most important villain Nolan. After Zack Snyder placed Batman alongside other heroes in the joint films Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, Batman saw the caped Crusader return to his detective roots in the first solo Batman movie since The Dark Knight. Although not an origin story, “Batman” featured a young Bruce Wayne in the second year of his vigilante career, meaning that many of Batman’s storylines and characters could still be adapted.

Prior to the eight-year time jump of “The Dark Knight,” Nolan’s Batman films also focused on the early days of Batman’s career. “Batman: The Beginning” mixed elements from comics such as “The First Year” as well as original ideas and created an origin story that made the character real, which prompted the sequel “The Dark Knight” to differ from everything in the superhero genre. “The Dark Knight” still remains a measure of the success of comic book adaptations and has proven that it is possible to mix other genres, such as crime thrillers, with superhero adventures. In addition to the script and direction, much of the success of “The Dark Knight” was due to Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker—a version of the character that fit perfectly into Nolan’s realistic world.

However, the Joker’s unpredictable behavior and theatrical use were key to developing Nolan’s realistic world into something that, while grounded in reality, could exploit Batman’s rich supervillain myths. This aspect is confirmed by the line “This city deserves a better class of criminals. And I’ll give it to them.” The Joker’s line near the end of “The Dark Knight” is what can be interpreted as a clear hint of how the Joker was going to cause even more chaos in Gotham and attract more unconventional villains like himself to the city. Here’s how Nolan’s third Batman movie could explore other iconic Batman villains like the Riddler or the Penguin. However, after the death of Heath Ledger, Nolan decided to avoid any connection with the Joker in The Dark Knight Rises, and therefore this idea was never implemented. Although in a different context, “Batman” has created a similar scenario for its sequel, and “Batman 2” can pay off the teaser with a “better class of criminals”, which the Dark Knight trilogy could never do.

How the Joker’s Plan prepared the “Dark Knight” sequel

One of the main themes of “The Dark Knight” was how Batman’s influence in Gotham could lead to negative consequences, despite all the good things he did. After defeating Falcone in Batman Begins and exposing organized crime, Batman and then Harvey Dent drove many Gotham criminals to such an extent that they had to work with someone they didn’t understand-the Joker. Obviously, the Joker wasn’t interested in being a mafia hitman, and he ended up making things even worse for Salvatore Maroni, the character mentioned by Batman, and his associates. By turning Gotham into a war zone and receiving both Lau and money, the Joker, in fact, defeated the city mafia. That’s why he could say that he was going to give Gotham a better class of criminals who are not led by money. Thus, “The Dark Knight” had the perfect setup for the villains from the so-called Batman rogues gallery to appear in the third film without disturbing the sense of realism created by Nolan.

Why “The Dark Knight Rises” couldn’t recoup the ending of “The Dark Knight”

For the Dark Knight Gallery teaser to work, elements such as Arkham Asylum and the Joker must be part of the Dark Knight. However, after the death of Heath Ledger, Nolan decided not to use the Joker in the script of The Dark Knight Rises, and without him it would be difficult to tell the story of how the actions of the villains affected the new class of criminals in Gotham. . To this day, exactly what Nolan’s original ideas were for the third film in the Dark Knight trilogy is still a mystery, but in any case, “The Dark Knight Rises” turned out to be more of a reference to “Batman: The Beginning” than to “The Dark Knight.” The consequences of Harvey Dent’s death and Batman’s transformation into a public enemy were still felt in the film, but it was Bane, the League of Shadows and the legacy of Ras Al Ghul that were the true focus of the Dark Knight. Aside from Bane and Talia Al Ghul, the only new Batman villain introduced in The Dark Knight Rises was Catwoman, and she played the role of antihero rather than antagonist.

How the ending of “Batman” can pay off the teasing of the “Dark Knight” robbers

Similar to what happened in Nolan’s first two Batman films, “Batman” also saw the Gotham mafia take a huge hit after the Riddler exposed Carmine Falcone and his elaborate scheme. Falcone was the one who kept most of Gotham’s crime under his influence, and with his death, the city risks becoming a neutral zone.