One of the strangest moments in Tim Burton’s classic 1989 Batman movie was the seemingly incredible inability of a Bat’s Wing to hit the Joker. Although Batman, his minor characters and most of his opponents lack superpowers, the myths about Batman for more than eighty years of its existence are more inclined to the realm of fiction than not. Tim Burton’s two Batman films certainly require a fair amount of distrust from viewers, but the Joker’s absence from the Batwing was a deliberate moment whose lack of logic makes it so memorable.

“Batman” in 1989 was a strikingly influential film that instantly made “The Dark Knight” one of the most profitable films for the WB and popularized the darker stories of the Caped Crusader among both superhero fans and ordinary viewers. Batman also helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with a giant advertising campaign that made it impossible to ignore the iconic black and yellow bat symbol in 1989 and is responsible for properties such as Batman: The Animated Series and its subsequent DC animated universe. If it weren’t for Batman, the landscape of modern pop culture would be completely different.

In an infamous moment in Batman, Batwing fired all of his weapons at the Joker, but every bullet and missile missed him, giving him a chance to knock Batman down with one shot from his comically long-barreled explosive pistol. The novelization of the film provides a reasonable explanation: The bat wing easily hits larger targets, but cannot hit a small target such as the Joker. Ultimately, the scene was most likely meant to be a surreal comedy where Batman’s advanced weapon left the Joker unscathed and his crude pistol nearly killed the Dark Knight. Consequently, the seemingly bizarre moment has a perfectly reasonable explanation, but also works as a clever comedic device.

The novelization of Batman further explained the Batwing weapon system

In the novelization of the 1989 Batman movie, Batman targets the Joker’s floats as soon as he gets rid of his Smylex balloons, destroying them to prevent civilians from being killed by any additional hidden weapons. The bat’s wing easily destroys all floats, and the weapon also kills all the Joker’s henchmen who accompanied him. This description implies that the Batwing’s guidance systems were not designed to capture human-sized targets, so the aircraft’s weapons hit the areas around the Joker, but did not hit it.

While the Batman novelization provides ample justification for the confusing moment, the best explanation is that Tim Burton probably wanted it to be just surreal stupidity. For such a property as “Batman”, in which a realistic seeming world is combined with fantasy, viewers will understandably try to explain such moments as the seemingly incompetent Batwing guidance system. The improbability of Batwing missing the Joker was supposed to be a surreal and irreverent moment in Batman, even with a logical explanation for it.