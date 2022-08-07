Batgirl Star Shared New BTS Images After DC Movie Cancellation

Batgirl star Ivory Aquino shares new behind-the-scenes footage and a message to fans after the film’s cancellation. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah, “Batgirl” was ready to trace the origin story of Barbara Gordon to Leslie Grace along with Michael Keaton and J.K. Simmons returns to reprise their roles as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Commissioner Jim Gordon, respectively. Supporting roles for Batgirl included Aquino, Jacob Scipio, Brendan Fraser, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson and Ethan Kaye, with all stars completing principal photography by March 2022. Warner Bros. Week made the shocking decision to postpone Batgirl indefinitely.

After the cancellation of Batgirl, WB released an official statement saying that its newly created conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has made the difficult decision to adjust its course towards making theatrical films. El Arbi and Fallah soon reacted to this move by expressing their disappointment, and soon after, Grace followed suit, expressing gratitude to her fans and directors for giving her the opportunity to play Barbara. Now, after the unexpected cancellation, another star from the movie has opened.

After the cancellation of Batgirl, Ivory Aquino shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes footage from the film along with a heartfelt message addressed to her fans and colleagues. The photos include some scenes from the film, as well as shots from behind the lens showing the communication of the actors and the crew. In his tweets, Aquino recalls his experience filming “Batgirl”, acknowledging that it was useful to work with wonderful peers and participate in an ambitious project. Take a look at the chain below.

The film was truly a fruit of love, we were thrilled and wanted to share with you all who defended this inspiring character, and our family of unconventional underrepresented people who have the opportunity to share with the world that EVERYONE and EVERYONE can be a superhero.

Although financial and strategic reasons prompted WBD to cancel Batgirl, it’s hard not to view this decision as an incredible loss of diversity in the DCEU. DC Films has already been criticized for its lack of representation after Ray Fisher voiced his criticism of Joss Whedon’s behavior during “Justice League,” and the cancellation of “Batgirl” only makes the situation worse. If the film was given a chance to come out, it would mark the debut of the first African-Latino superheroine in the cinematic universe, and Alicia Yeo Aquino would become the first major transgender character in a DC movie. Also, with promising Muslim directors at the helm, the film could help the franchise expand and gain relevance among underrepresented communities. As Aquino notes, it is difficult to determine the price of what the film wanted to offer. But, unfortunately, everything turned out to be wrong.

Despite the fact that the cancellation of “Batgirl” is a serious setback for the crew, it’s still nice to see how the actors and the crew got closer on the same set. They undoubtedly have an unbreakable friendly relationship, and the memories created will be stored for many years. The new images will undoubtedly make fans want to watch the film even more, as it would be very nice to see the camaraderie between the actors and their enthusiasm for their roles played out on screen. Another thing these photos say is that “Batgirl” was not a bad movie after all. There have been conflicting reports about the results of Batgirl’s test screenings, but if the film even slightly resembled the scenes teasing Aquino, it’s hard to believe that the audience didn’t find it stylistically and visually pleasing enough. However, there are reports that WBD is eyeing new deals with El Arbi, Fallah and Grace, there is hope that some kind of deal between the parties will materialize and viewers will get to their passionate work in one form or another.