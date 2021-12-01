Batgirl: Production Start Confirmed With Logo And New Details

Batgirl: Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi will be responsible for bringing the Batgirl movie to HBO Max. The two directors used Instagram last Tuesday (30) to confirm that production on the project has finally begun. The image has some details about Barbara Gordon and her role in Gotham City.

In the image, we can see the movie’s new logo on the clapperboard along with a nameplate suggesting that Barbara Gordon will be a police officer. Another detail that can be interesting is a Christmas wreath, an indication that the movie is set at Christmas or, of course, just an item from the holiday season we are in.

Check out the full post:

“Day One of #Batgirl,” wrote co-director Adil El Arbi on his social network. He and his colleague replaced Joss Whedon as director, who felt the film could no longer work in his hands — parallel to some controversy and abuse allegations directed at him after Justice League.

In May of this year, the duo of directors known as Bad Boys For Life started to lead the project and has the support of Christina Hodson, screenwriter for The Flash and Birds of Prey

Actress Leslie Grace was chosen to play Batgirl in June and said: “I opened [the script] and I thought: ‘I’m Batgirl’… and my brain broke […] It was an amazing moment. My brain really broke when I got the news”. She also said that she “purchased all the comics and started asking a lot of questions” in preparation for the role.

In addition to Grace, the superheroine film also features the return of JK Simmons in his role as Commissioner Gordon — with a more significant role in the plot and, consequently, more screen time — and Brendan Fraser as the villain Vagalume.

Batgirl doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it will come out exclusively on streaming HBO Max, probably in 2022.