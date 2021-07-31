Batgirl: JK Simmons May Return as Commissioner Gordon in Film

Batgirl: According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor JK Simmons, who played the character Gordon in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Justice League, is negotiating to pursue the role in the movie Batgirl, which has no release date on the movie. HBO Max,

Should the conversation have a happy ending, Batgirl will officially join the DCEU (Extended Universe of DC) created and directed by Zack Snyder so far, with J.K. following the same character he has done before.

In the comics, Barbara Gordon is the daughter of James Gordon and is the secret identity of the character Batgirl. James is the police chief of Gotham City, and Barbara first appeared in comics with the aim of drawing female audiences into the story, as a strong and fearless female heroine.

The last time Barbara Gordon appeared on the big screen was in the 1997 film Batman & Robin, with Alicia Silverstone bringing the heroine to life. In the film, Barbara was the niece of Alfred, Batman’s butler.

The film will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and produced by HBO Max, and will be released only on the streaming channel. Previously, the film was in the hands of director Joss Whedon, from Avengers, who abandoned the project in 2018.