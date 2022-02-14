Batgirl: First Leaked Images Of Michael Keaton’s Batman On The Set

Batgirl: The first photographs of the famous actor dressed in his classic Dark Knight suit for the new HBO Max movie appear. Batgirl, the new movie from the Batman universe that is currently in the middle of filming and whose protagonist, Leslie Grace, with her new Gotham superheroine outfit, we saw not long ago, finally discovers Michael Keaton’s well-remembered Batman on the set through a series of photographs and the occasional video clip. So much so, that we can already see Keaton’s Bruce Wayne officially back as Batman after his enigmatic appearance in the upcoming The Flash movie, of which nothing has been leaked and which will be released in the fall.

This is what the most classic Batman looks like, now in the DCEU

And it is that unlike his role in The Flash, his presence in Batgirl and how he got there is a mystery; yes, apparently, Keaton’s Bruce Wayne will mentor Barbara Gordon, as was the case in the Batman Beyond series, although in this case with the figure of the first film Batman. This has been shared by the Batgirl Film News account, publishing several photos of the production where we apparently see Keaton dressed in such a famous suit; we can also see the occasional video clip with Batman in motion.

Let’s remember that Michael Keaton is not the only one to return to his role in Batgirl, since J.K. Simmons will reprise his portrayal of Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon and father of Barbara Gordon. Thus, after appearing in Justice League, the actor returns once again giving continuity to the DCEU. For now there is no release date for Batgirl on HBO Max, although it is expected to arrive at the end of this year 2022 or at the beginning of the next.

Recently DC published a teaser with its four films for the cinema of this 2022 with The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.