Batgirl: Filtered The Appearance Of The Villain Firefly With Batgirl On A Motorcycle And Fire Everywhere

Batgirl: The antagonist of the new DC movie is seen for the first time in an action scene with Batgirl on his Batbike through the streets of Gotham. Batgirl, one of the next movies from DC and Warner Bros. -in this case for HBO Max-, continues filming in Glasgow (Scotland), a film from which several of its characters have already been leaked, including the Batman of Michael Keton. But now comes a first look at what will be her main villain, Firefly -also known as Firefly-, played by actor Brendan Fraser. And he does it with photos and video clips included, in which we can see everything from the villain’s costume and mask to a motorcycle chase by Batgirl with Firefly shooting fire.

This is what Firefly looks like in the movie Batgirl

Thus, we finally have a first look at Firefly or Firefly, the main villain of Batgirl of which it has already been confirmed that actor Brendan Fraser (The Mummy) would be in charge of playing his role. Of course, there is no way of knowing if under the Firefly suit in this leaked material from the shooting is Fraser or some action specialist. And if we take into account that Firefly is on top of a fire truck driving at high speed through the streets of the Scottish “Gotham” and even shooting fire, it is probably some specialist and not Fraser.

In addition, the presence of the Batmoto is confirmed with a Batgirl who will surely have all kinds of gadgets to hunt down the bad guys, surely, the one who seems to be his mentor in the film, Michael Keaton’s Batman, the same one that we will see soon in TheFlash. Of course, it does not seem that this cinematographic Firefly shows the same capabilities as the most recent version of the character -the one from the Arkham video game saga-, capable of flying with an entire arsenal at his fingertips, but rather a somewhat more earthly.

Be that as it may, we will probably have to wait until 2023 for the premiere of Batgirl on HBO Max, on a date yet to be announced.