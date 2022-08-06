The cancellation of “Batgirl” is bad news, especially for J.K. Simmons, who is now the most wasted actor in the DCEU. J.K. Simmons was introduced as DCEU’s own commissioner James Gordon in Justice League 2017. However, this role was much less than the character probably deserved, as he was only given about 90 seconds of screen time. Given how important the character is to the broader Batman myths, this is one of Gordon’s fundamental flaws in the DCEU. Nevertheless, choosing such a recognizable actor for the role seemed like a promise that he would play a more important role in future DCEU films.

Simmons was finally supposed to reprise the role in “Batgirl,” which was scheduled for release at the end of 2022. However, after the shocking news that Warner Bros. Having canceled Batgirl, it seems that Simmons’ next scheduled appearance as James Gordon is even more ill-fated than his first. Batgirl was also supposed to play Leslie Grace in the title role, as well as Michael Keaton as Batman, along with Brendan Fraser as Garfield Lynns (aka the villain Firefly).

The cancellation of Batgirl actually makes James Gordon JK Simmons a huge waste. The actor’s reputation for impressive range and extensive talent speaks for itself, and he has exactly the kind of look that would make him a brilliant supporting character for the Bat-Family DCEU. However, the fact that Batgirl is no longer being released means that his most notable turn in the role to date will go unnoticed, and this is another huge missed opportunity for the DCEU.

J.K. Simmons’ Gordon was the DCEU’s Biggest Missed Opportunity

Many of the DCEU’s mistakes eventually speak for themselves, but perhaps none of them represent a greater missed opportunity than the franchise’s handling of Commissioner J.K. Simmons Gordon. After the character didn’t appear at all in Batman v Superman, his appearance in Justice League was so minimal that it’s nothing more than a teaser. While underutilization of the character may be a bad choice (especially where Batman is involved), hiring an actor as talented as J.K. Simmons, just to use it in such an offensively sparing manner is a huge waste.

However, the true scale of these losses becomes clear only when studying the collapsed DCEU projects. First, there was the cancellation of Ben Affleck’s solo Batman movie, in which, apparently, there would have been a big role for Gordon Simmons, in favor of Batman, in which Jeffrey Wright took over the role in a separate sequence. Now the cancellation of “Batgirl” leads to Simmons being pushed aside again, despite the fact that the actor’s rude (but often slightly comedic) behavior would be absolutely perfect for the DCEU version of Batman’s ally.

Unfortunately, it begins to seem that Commissioner J. K. Simmons Gordon is not destined to be. With “The Flash” set to shake up the DCEU succession, Ben Affleck’s Batman is reportedly set to leave the franchise, and Warner Bros. a chance to fully act as DCEU Commissioner Gordon. It seems that the cancellation of “Batgirl” may be another mistake of the DCEU movie: she is wasting the excellent J.K. Simmons again by cutting his role in the franchise.