Bates Education graduate Trace Bates is engaged to girlfriend Lydia Romeike: see photos

The 25-year-old reality TV star asked a question on March 21 on the roof of the Embassy Suites hotel in Knoxville, Tennessee. The UPtv personality and 24-year-old Lydia were surrounded by two flower towers and romantic candles when Trace got down on one knee.

“It’s hard to describe the emotions you feel when you’re going to ask the girl of your dreams to marry you,” said the son of Kelly and Jill Bates in an exclusive statement to Us. “I just know that Lydia is my best friend, and she is the most positive thing in my life. It’s hard to imagine a day spent without meeting her or talking to her. I knew I wanted her to always be by my side, but planning where and how and all the details of the engagement was a challenge!”

Trace continued: “I wanted the time and setting to be a huge surprise, so I was grateful for the help of my sister Josie [Bates] and her friend Chloe. It’s hard to believe that we’re finally engaged and making plans for a wedding!”

22-year-old Josie and their friend arranged white bouquets that decorated the roof of the house on the happy couple’s big day. Lydia, for her part, told Us she was “completely shocked” by the proposal.

“I thought Trace was in Nashville helping his brother Lawson renovate his newly purchased house,” the bride—to-be recalled. “He even sent me photos of him working in the house, which, as I later found out, were made specifically for this occasion. He asked our friend Chloe to ‘hire’ me for a rooftop photo shoot, so I really thought I’d be working.”

The doors to the roof were covered with a black curtain, but Lydia said she “didn’t even notice” this attempt to hide her surprise. “When I opened the door, Trace was standing in his suit in front of this beautifully decorated backdrop, and I think I just stood there for a few minutes, stunned,” she said. “Our song was playing from the hotel speakers, and Trace got down on one knee to propose.”

Lydia told Us, “I don’t think I’ve ever admired him more or been more speechless! He went through so many hoops and planned so carefully to make this day perfect for me, and I feel so happy getting ready to marry the man who loves me so much. I’m thrilled!”

The newly engaged couple started dating in August 2021, confirming their romance on Instagram in December of the same year. “It’s so nice to call you my own,” Trace wrote then.

A few weeks before marking a milestone in their relationship, Lydia shared a series of cute pictures with her beau, writing on Instagram on March 7: “I love you more every day ♥️ “. The official account of the Bates family replied: “You’re all so cute! 😍 “.

Trace previously dated Cheney Kahle, which confirmed the beginning of their courtship in September 2019. However, by February of the following year, the couple broke up.