Bastian Schweinsteiger Gives His Verdict on Eric ten Hag’s Summer Contracts

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger spoke about the club’s three summer transfers: Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Anthony.

Schweinsteiger discussed the United trio with the club media. He especially praised Christian Eriksen, whom he called a player he likes to watch.

The German said of the Dane: “He knows the league, but he knows the game — that’s even more important. He has vision, he has brains, he knows when to pass the ball at the right moment.”

“I really like watching him because his IQ is very high and I love watching players pass the ball at the right moment to give your teammate more time to do something.”

“He [Eriksen] is doing it and it’s great to see.”

Martinez also earned Schweinsteiger’s praise. The 38-year-old praised the South American defender for his passion for football and United.

Apart from Martinez’s passion, the former professional pointed to the central defender’s intelligence and defensive ability as reasons for him to thrive on the backline for a player of his size.

He added about Martinez that he is a player who knows exactly what to do, likes to keep the ball at his feet and, most importantly, appreciates the fans.

All these qualities, according to Schweinsteiger, will move Martinez even further and make him a pillar at Old Trafford for many years to come.

The former United player, who spent time at the Theatre of Dreams between 2015 and 2017, opined that he firmly believes Anthony will also contribute to the team’s upcoming season.

While Schweinsteiger was lyrical about United’s summer recruits, he made it clear that more is needed in the future.

Clearly warning club leaders not to rest on their laurels, he noted that more quality contracts were needed.

According to him, this is true not only for the first team, but also for the team as a whole. He gave an example when he was at Bayern Munich, and both the first team and the second team had high-quality and recognized players, so the training sessions were always of the highest quality.