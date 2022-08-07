Basketball world pays tribute to Byrd’s trial on Sunday

After almost two decades in Seattle, WNBA legend Sue Bird will play her last regular season home game in front of the Storm faithful on Sunday.

Putting the playoffs on the line, Byrd will try to lead his team to a fifth championship title to match its five Olympic gold medals.

The 41-year-old got an incredible performance before going up against the aces.

The basketball world gave Byrd her flowers via social media.

“Sue Bird is the greatest professional athlete in the history of Seattle sports. Period,” said Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

“She is the undisputed leader of the WNBA in assists for a reason,” SportsCenter tweeted.

“Mayor Bruce Harrell has officially declared today Sue Bird Day in the city of Seattle!” Storm shared. “We are so proud that you have been calling this city your home for 21 years now!”

“OK, who cuts the onion,” TOGETHXR asked.

“Hello to the GOAT!” said the Seattle Kraken. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for Seattle both on and off the court, [Sue Bird]!”

What an amazing 19 seasons for Sue Bird in Seattle. A career that won’t be forgotten soon!