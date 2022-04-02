Basketball games and Birkin with! The chronology of Kanye West and Cheney Jones ‘ relationship

As his ex-wife Kim Kardashian has become more serious with boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kanye West hasn’t been shy about showing off his new romance with Cheney Jones on social media.

The Yeezy designer was first spotted with a model at a party in Malibu in January, when he was still casually dating Julia Fox. Nine days later, Jones caught the eye at West’s Donda 2 album listening party, strikingly resembling Kardashian in an all-black jumpsuit, knee-high boots and blue glasses.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” a representative of the actress told us at the time.

However, his relationship with Jones was only heating up. The Delaware native has been fueling rumors of a romantic relationship for a month, often posting photos in outfits similar to those in which Kardashian was previously seen. “His muse,” she captioned a series of photos in a Yeezy—style ensemble on February 1. she posed next to several of Akira’s graphic novels after West mentioned that he had the same collection.

The “Flashing Lights” performer apparently confirmed his romance with the influencer on social media on March 1 by deleting a screenshot of an article about himself and Jones via Instagram. The post included a shot from The Shade Room showing the duo along with the caption: “Looks like #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are gaining strength.”

“They’re not exclusive,” a Us insider said earlier this month. “She’s his muse and hangs out with his squad.”

On March 30, Page Six Style reported that West presented a rare Birkin bag worth $275,000 to a social media influencer. The producer is known to have given bags to Kardashian and Fox Birkin during their relationship. On the No Sudden Move actress’ 32nd birthday in early February, West presented her and four of her close friends with luxury handbags inspired by their characters.

For her part, Jones ordered a silver metallic Chèvre leather bag with palladium fittings. It was bought from Privé Porter at Jones’ request: “This is one of the most famous and sought—after Birkins in the world,” Privé Porter CEO Michelle Burke told Entertainment Tonight. “Demand is driven by the beauty and uniqueness of the bag, as well as the limited edition.”