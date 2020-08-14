Basic with 4G? Nokia TA-1316 receives FCC certification

In parallel to the annual availability of new smartphones, the Finnish Nokia (under the tutelage of HMD Global) has also presented reinterpretations of simpler devices, the so-called feature phones, which were responsible for the success of the manufacturer when it was one of the largest in the world.

Among the most recent bets that we have seen coming from Nokia, we have the presentation at IFA 2019 of Nokia 110, 800 Tought and 2720, as well as Nokia 125 and 150, which were presented that year. However, it seems that the brand is preparing to offer another device, and this information has been confirmed through an approval made by the FCC.

Identified as TA-1316 4G, the new device will support LTE networks in bands 5, 7 and 38, in addition to integrating a battery with a total capacity of 1,150mAh, which is a standard in these more economical devices.

Additionally, it is also revealed that the device will have support for dual SIM, Bluetooth and the already common FM radio, which could become one of the forms of entertainment integrated in the new device, without an officially confirmed name and date.

Another aspect that drew attention in the certification in question was the provision of an illustrative image that confirms part of its visual identity, as can be seen below.

In it, it is possible to check the rear of the device, which will feature a large lens for the camera, accompanied by the traditional Nokia logo centralized, something that partly resembles and much the already presented Nokia 5310, also presented this year.

It is also worth remembering that recently, HMD Global confirmed that it intends to hold an event to launch new devices for the Indian market, which would include Nokia 5.3 and some more affordable devices, which may include this mysterious basic device from the brand.



