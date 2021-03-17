Basic Attention Token to Double ATH in a Month

Basic Attention Token (BAT) saw ATH hitting $ 1.25 on March 17th. So what is Basic Attention Token (BAT)?

BAT; it gained 949 percent on the annual chart, 110 percent on the monthly chart and 58 percent on the weekly chart. BAT’s daily earning was 42 percent.

BAT, with a market value of 1.7 billion dollars, is ranked 60th. The daily trading volume of the token is around $ 2.3 billion.

What is Basic Attention Token (BAT)?

Basic Attention Token; It is an Ethereum-based token used in digital advertising service. It was founded by the co-founders of Mozilla, Brendan Eich and Brian Bondy. With its integration with the Brave internet browser, BAT has reached over 25 million users.

With Basic Attention Token, it is aimed to create a more balanced revenue distribution among users, content producers and advertisers, and thus to benefit all parties. Users can choose to see interest-based ads while earning a reward for an ad. Content producers and advertisers, on the other hand, can easily deliver their work to users.

With BAT, it is stated that user data and browser browsing are safe. BAT; It states that it works with eToro, Nexo, Purple, Crypto.com, Block.Fi, Upland, Bitpay, Ashley and Verizon.

BAT that is not mined has been produced in a limited amount of 1.5 billion. The token’s circulating supply is 1.4 billion. Exchanges listing BAT; It can be listed as Bitexen, Binance, HBTC, VCC Exchange, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Huobi, Paribu, Kraken, Bitrue, MXC, Upbit, Decoin, Gemini, Bittrex, Bithumb, Balancer.