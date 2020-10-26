Baseus chargers with 30% discount on AliExpress

A portable charger is a great companion for anyone who has a smartphone with an intermediate battery. After all, it is not uncommon to come close to the end of the day with the cell phone battery almost gone.

If you were looking for an opportunity to buy a wireless charger, Aliexpress is offering discounts for Baseus models, which is a brand that manufactures several quality gadgets, such as headphones, adapters, smart accessories and more. Although not so well known here, the company’s products are very well evaluated on the purchase sites, which attests to its quality. Check out some offers.

45W Portable Charger

This portable charger model from Baseus has an impressive 20,000 mAh capacity. Depending on your cell phone, this is enough to offer 6 to 7 full charges to the device, with fast and secure charging.

In total, this accessory has six connections, three for power output and three for input. There are USB type C, micro USB and USB type A ports, and you can even charge notebooks with support for one of these connections, thanks to the 45W power delivery capacity.

18W QI Wireless Charger

With support for wireless charging with a capacity of up to 10W, this wireless charger model from Baseus is the option for those who have a cell phone with this technology. The accessory has a total of 10,000 mAh, which is enough to offer multiple charges to the smartphone.

Although it has wireless technology, this charger also has cable connections, and can even power two devices at the same time.

18W Portable Charger

Another 20,000 mAh charger model, capable of offering 6 to 7 full charges, depending on your smartphone model.

However, the maximum power achieved by this accessory is 18W, which is not enough to charge notebooks, but it is enough to service smartphones. The model also allows charging multiple cell phones at the same time.



