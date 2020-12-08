Paris Saint Germain-Medipol Başakşehir match stopped on the grounds that the fourth referee made racist rhetoric to assistant coach Webo. M. Başakşehir withdrew from the field due to racist rhetoric. Başakşehir President Gümüşdağ announced that the 4th referee who made racist statements was dismissed with the decision taken by UEFA. It is stated that Demba Ba and Ponck do not want to take the field in Başakşehir. President Erdogan said, “I condemn strongly, I believe that UEFA will take the necessary step.”

In the 14th minute of the match, after the referee of the match Hategan made several decisions, as the bench was getting hot, assistant coach Webo was given a red card. Meanwhile, Istanbul Başakşehir Assistant Coach Pierre Webo was subjected to racist statements by the 4th referee, Constantin Sebastian Coltescu. After a long discussion, while the UEFA delegate landed on the field, both teams left the field and went to the locker room.

“IF THE REFEREE GOT A MATCH, WE WILL NOT BE ON THE FIELD”

Club President Göksel Gümüşdağ said, “We have a decision to continue the match if the 4th referee withdraws. If the 4th referee takes the game, we will not be on the field.” found in the description.

UEFA TAKES OFF THE 4th REFEREE

UEFA dismissed the 4th referee due to racist rhetoric. The match is expected to start soon.

SHARING FROM BAŞAKŞEHİR

The message “NO RESPECT FOR RACISM” was shared on the Medipol Başakşehir social media account. Retweeted Başakşehir’s tweet from his social media account on PSG.

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN: WE ARE AGAINST RACISM AND DISCRIMINATION WITHOUT REGISTRATION

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared the message on his social media account, “Our representative strongly condemns the racist remarks made against Pierre Webo from Başakşehir’s technical team, I believe that the necessary steps will be taken by UEFA. We are unconditionally against racism and discrimination in sports and in all areas of life. .



