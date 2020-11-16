Barraca do Beijo 3 will be released mid-2021

The third film in the Netflix franchise (The Kissing Booth, in the original) is due to open in mid-2021, more precisely between July and August, when the American summer happens. The information was confirmed by actress Joey King during her speech at E! People’s Choice Awards, which took place last Sunday (15th).

King, who plays Elle Evans, the protagonist of the films, received an award for her performance as Best Comedy Star. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s edition took place without the presence of the public, with only a virtual audience. Barraca do Beijo 2 also won as Best Comedy of 2020.

The success of the first two films on Netflix guaranteed their “renewal” almost instantly. As soon as the second sequence was launched this year, the streaming platform used its official social networks to confirm the third part of the story. A teaser with some suggestions of what comes next was also released at the time.

Check it out below, if you haven’t seen it yet:

The first two films were directed by Vince Marcello, who has other works with similar themes in the curriculum. Apparently, it returns to the sequence in the same function.

A good portion of the cast is also expected to return. In addition to Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi, who play Lee Flynn and Noah Flynn, respectively are already confirmed.

For now, there are only a few clues released so far on issues that the sequence may address. It is worth remembering that the plot of A Barraca do Beijo 2 bet on Elle’s problems related to her distance dating mixed with the decisions for the future – including, even enrollment for several universities.

Looking forward to the launch of A Barraca do Beijo 3?



