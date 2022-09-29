Barely Noticed in “Don’t Worry, Honey”: Kiki Lane Gets Angry

Olivia Wilde’s movie (38) “Don’t Worry, Darling” has hit negative headlines again! In recent weeks, there have been rumors that there was a heated argument on the set. First of all, it is said that Olivia and lead actress Florence Pugh (26) often clashed. However, a few days ago, the crew denied this. But now the film is causing new controversy: actress Kiki Lane said that most of her scenes were cut from the film.

With her statement, Kiki probably even sparked a debate about racism on the Internet. Several users criticized director Olivia Wilde on Twitter. The 38-year-old woman has not yet commented on the charges against her. And Kiki didn’t make any further statements about it.