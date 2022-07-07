Bards and dwarves have been added to Baldur’s Gate 3 today

Larian Studios has announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 will add a bard class and a dwarf race as part of Update 8, which will be released today. The most recent addition to Baldur’s Gate 3 was the Barbarian class, which was added as part of Update 7 in February.

The bard class has been a part of Dungeons & Dragons since the very first days of the game. In D&D 5e (the current version of the game), bards are a powerful main caster class with access to a number of buffs, healing spells and magic that can control and trick the mind of enemies. Bard was a very sought-after class for Baldur’s Gate 3, as he found a new fan base in the 5e era, especially among the more carefree players. Gnome is also a long-time part of D&D and has found a new fan base in 5e thanks to his magical abilities and humorous personalities.

Larian hinted that bards will be coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 in a Twitter post advertising the next panel from hell, which is live broadcasts advertising major updates for the game. Then during the Panel From Hell, it was confirmed that bards and dwarves will indeed appear today in the early access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 as part of Patch 8, along with many other features and updates. The latest release of Panel From Hell can be seen on the Larian Studios YouTube channel.

It has been confirmed that the Bard class will have access to two subclasses from the Player’s Book: the College of Valor and the College of Knowledge. The Bards of the College of Valor can inspire allies to deal additional damage in battle, while the bards of the College of Knowledge have access to more magical abilities. Larian hinted that gnomes would appear in Baldur’s Gate 3 in the past, but the Panel from Hell showed that the subtypes of stone gnomes and forest gnomes from the Player’s Book will be joined by deep gnomes that usually inhabit the Underdark. and they are known for their incredible resistance to magic.

The Bard class may have been the most long-awaited remaining D&D class waiting to be added to Baldur’s Gate 3. The addition of the Dwarf race in Update 8 is also relevant, as it is the first new race added to Baldur’s Gate. Gate 3 since they entered early access. This means that the only classes waiting to appear in Baldur’s Gate 3 are Paladin and monk, and the only remaining races are half—orc and Dragonborn. This patch also means that Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken an important step towards completion and may actually enter a free launch window in 2023.