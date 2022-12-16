Barcelona’s Memphis Depay’s Transfer Position May End in a Spoiled Sport

It’s no secret that Manchester United’s transfer priorities for the January transfer window have changed, and this was also publicly announced by manager Eric ten Hag.

After the abrupt departure of last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, United lacks firepower in attack, and the Dutchman asked the club to study the issue of hiring a scorer.

But the club’s finances are strained after their summer waste, as reports indicated that the club might not be able to attract a striker.

The search for the attacker is complicated due to lack of funds

Thanks to the World Cup, all of United’s main targets, such as Cody Gakpo, Gonzalo Ramos, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix, have increased in value.

And that could make Barcelona star Memphis Depay the only option for the Red Devils. But even for him, the La Liga giants expect to receive a transfer fee.

In the summer they agreed on the mutual termination of his contract, but now, after his performances in the Netherlands, they decided not to let him go for free.

🚨 Barcelona are asking for clubs to pay ONLY €2M for Memphis Depay this winter but NO team wants to spend this amount on him! 😮 (Source: @sport) pic.twitter.com/lP8GpyCvHo — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 16, 2022

According to SPORT, “Memphis Depay will return to training at Barcelona next week. The Dutch striker, who was at the World Cup in Qatar with his country, will meet with Javi Hernandez to discuss his situation and his future ahead of the January window.”

And although United are interested in Depay, given that his contract expires next summer, there is a reluctance to pay for the transfer, given the previous position of the Catalan giants.

The publication also reported that so far only one club has expressed willingness to pay for the services of the former Lyon striker.

Depay’s move has not yet been determined

“However, so far only one club has shown willingness to pay the transfer fee. This comes from the Turkish team Galatasaray, which is very interested in acquiring the services of the ex-striker of Lyon and Manchester United.

It was recently reported that the club intends to abandon its policy of signing experienced stars for a short-term solution. This is exactly what a 28-year-old guy is.

Interestingly, Depay has no interest in moving to Turkey yet. So it remains to be seen how this saga will play out from January almost here.