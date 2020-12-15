Barcelona’s big election campaign

The campaign of Joan Laporta, one of the most serious aspiring hopefuls to preside over Barcelona as of January 24, has landed this Tuesday in Madrid with the placement of a gigantic banner with his electoral motto 100 meters away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

It is a 1,000 square meter canvas, on a red background, located on the side of a block of flats. In it you can see an image of Laporta with the slogan of his campaign in Catalan: “Laporta president, esteem Barça” and the message in Spanish: “You want to see you again.”

The tarp has been installed in a building located on the corner of Paseo de la Habana and Calle Santiago Bernabeu, a short distance from the Madrid stadium.

The idea of ​​giving visibility to the campaign far from Barcelona is due to the fact that for the first time in history, the elections will be held in ten polling stations and one of them is Madrid.

The club has an approximate census of 110,000 members with voting rights, of which 93% reside in Catalonia, 4 percent in Spain and the rest abroad.

To date, nine members of Barcelona: Víctor Font, Joan Laporta, Toni Freixa, Xavi Vilajoana, Agustí Benedito, Emili Rousaud, Lluís Fernández-Alà, Jordi Farré and Pere Riera have announced their willingness to stand for election.



