Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu resigns .

Breaking news … President of Barcelona Josep Bartomeu resigned with the board of directors. The endless crises and the 3-1 defeat of El Clasico had a big impact on Bartomeu’s resignation.

The Argentine star of the Spanish giant, Lionel Messi, wanted to leave at the beginning of the season, but was stuck with the administration’s veto. Although the Barça-Messi crisis, which was on the agenda for a long time, was not sweet, the superstar decided to stay in the team for another year.

At that time, there was great pressure on Bartomeu to resign, but the experienced football man continued his job.

The bad trend in Barcelona did not stop. In the league, first with Sevilla and then 3 points left in Getafe away, he carried patience. Finally, at Nou Camp, it bowed to arch rival Real Madrid with a score of 3-1.

After this process, President Josep Bartome resigned from his post. The news of his resignation was announced from the club’s official sources.

