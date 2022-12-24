Barcelona Made a Large-Scale Reversal of Diogo Dalot After The Last Move of Eric ten Hag

Barcelona have practically ruled out a move for Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot.

Now the blue-garnet consider the Dalot operation too complicated and impractical.

This happened after Eric ten Hag and the club moved to extend Dalot’s contract for one year, along with other stars such as Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Fred.

Xavi’s team hoped that the Portuguese would become a free agent and sign him almost for free.

Barcelona is now pursuing other goals.

The Spanish edition of Sport reports: “Diogo Dalot was another great candidate, but Manchester United unilaterally extended him for one year, and the transfer had to be negotiated with an English club.”

“The Portuguese winger would be a priority at zero cost, although with the new parameters it is difficult to include him.”

“In fact, Barca believe that the player will eventually reach an agreement with United on an extension for several more seasons.”

After the Catalan club crossed Dalot off its list, attention turned to the two extreme defenders of the Bundesliga: Benjamin Pavar and Tom Meunier.

Meunier’s contract with Dortmund expires in 2024, which makes him an attractive option at a reduced price. The Belgian agreed to start negotiations on the transfer.

Pavar is also open for a move to Camp Nou.

However, Barcelona doubts Pavar. The player, who has also been linked with United, seems to be a problematic character.

Pavar had several disputes both in Bayern Munich and in the French camp. His broken relations with elements of the French national team severely limited his playing time at the World Cup.