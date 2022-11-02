Barcelona Is Interested in The Transfer of Diogo Dalot at The End of The Season

Diogo Dalot may go to Barcelona at the end of the season with his agent Jorge Mendes, who insists on a transfer.

According to the Daily Mail, super agent Mendes “personally approved” the potential replacement of the right-back in good shape.

Reports in Spain cite Mendes’ “exquisite relationship” with the Catalan club and their president Joan Laporta as the driving force behind the deal.

Dalot’s contract with United expires at the end of the current season, but the club has the option to extend it for another year if they so wish.

It is very likely that United will activate this item, given the level of Dalot’s game this season.

The 23-year-old has participated in every game under the guidance of Eric Ten Haga and has firmly established himself as United’s best right-back.

The Portugal international had to be patient to get a chance at Old Trafford, as he has been playing second fiddle to the £50 million player Aaron Van Bissaki for the past two seasons.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag firmly believed in the Portuguese, who repaid the new coach with an outstanding start to the campaign.

It was reported that United wanted to upgrade the right-back this summer, but Dalot seems to have saved Ten Haga a headache by seizing his chance with both hands.

After United’s recent victory over West Ham, Dalot said how much he likes playing for the club and that he is happy with life in Manchester.

“I like playing for Manchester United, which I always try to show. I am happy — that’s the most important thing,” he said.

Barcelona will no doubt do everything possible to lure Dalot to Camp Nou with a free transfer, given their financial difficulties.

However, with United on the rise and Dalot proving to be a key cog in Ten Haga’s defence wheel, fans will be hoping that Dalot will extend his future at the club for next season and beyond.