Barcelona Is Eyeing Alejandro Garnacho, While Manchester United Is Negotiating a Contract

Manchester United avenged their Premier League defeat against Aston Villa by winning the third round of the League Cup against the same team 4-2 on Thursday.

One of the players who made the most impression, despite the fact that he spent only 30 minutes on the field, was Alejandro Garnacho. A graduate of the United Academy became the youngest United player to make two assists in one match.

His first game for Bruno Fernandez showed a level of maturity beyond his years, and the second was an accurate hit at Scott McTominay’s house.

Garnacho, United’s rising star

It has been an unforgettable few weeks for the Argentine, as he made his debut in the Europa League and Premier League, and scored his first goal for the team.

Eric ten Hag has previously spoken about attitude issues, but they seem to have remained in the rearview mirror as the Dutchman challenged the 18-year-old to try to break into the starting lineup.

*Garnacho Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Barcelona are tracking Manchester United young talent Alejandro Garnacho, as Fichajes said. The Spanish club are considering a move for the forward next summer.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/1MEWmyde0B — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) November 12, 2022

His skill set is unique among United’s current options on the flank, and his fearlessness and ability to fight his man and go in any direction is what United lack at the moment when Jaydon Sancho is struggling to impose himself.

But a wrench can be thrown into the works, according to Fihajes’ report. The Red Devils are currently negotiating with the player’s entourage and offering him a new five-year contract.

“Alejandro Garnacho ends his contract with Manchester United in the summer of 2023, and his extension has not yet been completed,” the statement said.

The report says that Barcelona is considering signing the prodigy of United as a Bosman transfer in the summer transfer window of 2023.

Barca are eyeing Garnacho on the penalty spot

Barcelona wants to convince him not to renew his contract so that he can strengthen his attacking rotation,” the report says, while mentioning that Xavi is unhappy with the attacking players currently at his disposal.

Another factor that attracted the La Liga giants to the winger is the fact that he has a European passport because he was born in Spain.

Garnacho spent most of his formative years in Spain. He started at Getafe, then spent half a decade at Atletico Madrid before joining the 20-time champions of England in 2020.

United will be desperate to close a deal with the player soon, given his huge potential and the fact that Ten Hag previously gave the club the green light to offer him a new contract.