Barcelona; I want a Manchester City player for Messi

Barcelona would have already spoken with Manchester City about this measure.

Barcelona are hoping to replace striker Luis Suárez with young Brazilian talent Gabriel Jesús, who currently plays for Manchester City, according to a Globo report.

Suarez has already been told that he is not in new coach Ronald Koeman’s plans for next season, and is linked to returns to his old club, Ajax and MLS.

Naturally, the attractiveness of the young forward is the age difference between him and Suárez.

The Uruguayan forward is 33 years old, while his possible replacement is a decade younger at 23.

While Jesus hasn’t scored as many goals last season as the Barcelona star, that’s something that can be attributed to Manchester City’s depth and scoring versatility that Barcelona simply didn’t have during that same period.

Jesús scored 14 goals last season, Suárez scored 21.

This appears to have been spearheaded by the appointment of Koeman as the new coach, who seems focused on making major changes not only up front, but also across the first team, as Lionel Messi appears ready to leave the club.

Barcelona seeks to sign Manchester City forward

As ESPN noted in a recap of transfer talks, the Catalan club is said to have already contacted the English club about the availability of their young forward.

Meanwhile, Man City has been preparing for the possible arrival of Argentine Lionel Messi at the club.

They have been doing the math to make sure they can bring it in without breaking the rules of financial fair play, and Pep Guardiola, Messi’s former coach at Barcelona, ​​has spoken to players about this move.



