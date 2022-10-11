Barcelona and Real Madrid have joined the race for Manchester United for Yuri Thielemans

Spanish giant Barcelona has joined the race for Manchester United midfielder Yuri Thielemans.

Along with Barcelona, Real Madrid is also known by fans of the Belgian, whose contract with Leicester expires at the end of the season, making him a free agent.

The news of Blaugrana’s interest is reported by Fichajes Futbol, who reports that Xavi will be interested in Thielemans. This will make it more difficult to pursue a United player.

Fihaes reports: “Barca is ready to take measures to take over the services of Yuri Thielemans. The Belgian footballer also admires Real Madrid, so a classic is not excluded for the former Anderlecht and Monaco player.”

“Brendan Rodgers’ protégé at Foxes has a lot of fans in the Premier League, such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

“Compared to Serie A, Juventus’ interest in Turin has already grown, so Barcelona will soon have to deal with their strategy regarding Thielemans.”

Blaugrana’s interest in Thielemans emerged shortly after the club’s director Mateu Alemani stated that the club would give priority to free agents on the market.

Thielemans is currently going through a nightmare season with the Foxes.

His team ranks last in the Premier League with one win and seven losses in nine games.

This season, the 25-year-old has scored one goal and an assist in 675 minutes of football.

If the Spanish giants succeed in their efforts to tie up Thielemans and poach him from England, the player will be another unfortunate opportunity for the Red Devils.

If the midfielder is indeed a specific target, and he is wanted by both club leaders and Eric ten Haag, then United must act quickly to bring him to Old Trafford.